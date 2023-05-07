24th VGMAs: Black Sherif wins Artiste of the Year award

Black Sherif

Mohammed Ismail Sharrif, professionally known as Black Sherif, has been crowned Artiste of the Year at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards event held in Accra.

The event took place at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) and as usual was very well attended by industry players.



Black Sherif was the clear frontrunner for the award even though there was a stiff contest from Piesie Esther in the same category.



He was announced winner for the award which is the topmost gong on the night and was greeted with rapturous cheers from the audience.



Popularly referred to as Blacko, the rising star has had a phenomenal year, with his hit singles and album topping charts across the country and making waves globally.



Many fans have been captivated by his unique sound and style, which combine elements of Hip-life, High-life, and Afrobeat.

Aside Piesie Esther, other contenders for the award were, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, King Promise, Camidoh, KiDi and Joe Mettle.













ADA/OGB