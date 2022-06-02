7
25 arrested for besieging Police station over Wa flogging

Police Gun E1646809537346 Police have picked up 25 persons for besieging the regional police headquarters

Thu, 2 Jun 2022 Source: myxyzonline.com

Twenty-five persons have been picked up in Wa in the Upper East region for besieging the regional Police headquarters following the arrest of some people over a flogging incident that had taken place at the Wa Naa’s palace.

The suspects allegedly destroyed some items at the Police station and street lights in their protest.

They were demanding the release of Bushiran Khadir,34, a phone repairer, Issahaku Mahama,70, and Naa Sidiki Osman, 52, who were seen in the viral video flogging two lovers whose sex tape had gone viral on social media.

The Upper West Regional Police Commander DCOP Peter Ndekugri who confirmed the arrest stated that the three suspects will be arraigned before court after investigations.

He also said police are on a manhunt for other accomplices in connection with the flogging.

Morris Banaawini who reported on Dwaboase on TV XYZ that the invasion of the police headquarters was because the suspects acted on the orders of the Wa Naa.

He said the Chief had instructed that culprits of such acts be lashed since leaked sex tapes had become rampant in the region.

“The sex tape in question is the eleventh one that has gone viral on social media in the region that is the reason the lovers were lashed,” he said.

He said instead of 150 lashes, each of the lovers was given 20 lashes at the forecourt of the Wa Naa’s Palace.

Source: myxyzonline.com
