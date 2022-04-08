25 government bungalows allegedly sold to private developers in Tamale - Report

Some of the properties alleged to have been sold to a private developer

Health workers in Tamale being ejected from government bungalows

Private developer takes over government bungalows in Tamale



Land Commission is behind sale of bungalows - Tishegu youth



Government bungalows and hostel facilities, numbering at least 25 government, allocated to the staff of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in Tishegu, a suburb of Tamale, have allegedly been sold to private developers, Asaaseradio.com reports.



The portal alleged that the private developer has taken over the hostel facilities and has started ejecting all the health workers living in them.



According to the news portal, the northern regional directorate of the Ghana Health Service says it does not have any information on the sale of the land to the private developers.