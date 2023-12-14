25 hospital projects to be completed in 2024 across Ashanti Region – Ashanti Regional Minister

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah has said the NPP government will in 2024 commission some 25 hospital projects in the region.

The hospital projects according to the Minister formed the government’s commitment to providing access to quality and affordable health care delivery in the region.



He revealed that the 25 hospital projects include the Afari Military Hospital, Sewua Regional Hospital, the five VEMED District policlinics, and some of the Agenda 111 projects.



The Minister in an interview with Captain Koda on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo on Monday, December 11, 2023, said he is certain the Akuffo Addo-led government will complete the hospital projects in the region in 2024.

He emphasized that no government in the fourth republic has constructed more health facilities in the Ashanti Region than the Akufo-Addo government.



The Minister noted that the NPP government has embarked on some 32 projects in the health sector in the region.



He revealed that although they'll not be able to complete all 32 projects as envisioned by the government adding that, "it will be a great achievement for a government to complete 25 hospitals in a single region".