25 pregnant candidates sit for BECE in Ajumako

The pregnant girls are participating in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination

Ajumako Enyan Essiam District in the Central Region has recorded 25 teenage pregnancies among candidates who are sitting for the 2021 Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE).

A total of 2,783 candidates are sitting for the exams that started on Monday, November 15, in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District, of which 1,451 are female, and 1,331 are male.



Out of the total number of candidates, 17 candidates were absent on the first day at the six centres, including Ajumako, Ochiso, Mando, Sonkwa, Denkyira and Bisease.

During a visit to the exam centres, Ajumako recorded 7 teenage pregnant candidates, Mando recorded 4 pregnancies, Bisease recorded 8 pregnancies, Ocheso recorded 3, and Sonkwa recorded 3 pregnancies.



Some of the candidates also came to the examination Centres with their breastfeeding children, who are taken care of by relatives during the exam period.