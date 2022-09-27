0
25-year-old man kills colleague over cassava farm

Man Holding Cutlass To Butcher?resize=599%2C339&ssl=1 File photo: The suspect is currently in police custody

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 25-year-old, Daniel Mordzo, is in the grips of the Suhum Police Command for the alleged murder of another farmer at Amenase Aboabo in the Eastern Region.

The suspect and the deceased, 35-year-old Kwaku Addo are said to have been engaged in a dispute over a boundary between their respective cassava farms.

According to a report by Kessbenonline.com, the suspect slashed the throat of the deceased with a cutlass leading him to bleed to death.

Daniel Mordzo also inflicted machete wounds on the wife of the deceased and her four-year-old baby.

The mother and the baby who are in a critical condition are currently receiving treatment at the Suhum Hospital.

The suspect was picked up by the police following the incident.

