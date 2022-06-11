250 bolts and nuts stolen from Tema Mpakadan Railway project site - Amewu

File Photo

The Minister of Railway Development, John Peter Amewu, has disclosed to the media that some faceless individuals have started stealing materials meant for the 97 kilometres Railway Project from Tema to Mpakadan.

He told journalists that about 250 bolts and nuts used in the fittings for the tracks have been stolen by unknown persons around the Tema Harbour to Afienya area.



He cautioned persons behind the stealing to stop or face the law when caught.



“Let me sound this warning to Ghanaians living along railway properties and the general public as a whole that this behaviour of stealing properties and equipment for projects is shameful and untoward.



"It should stop now because look at the kind of work we have done on this line all the way from Tema to Mpakadan and the money involved.”

“People have started removing the bolts and nuts, even though it is not widespread like that of the Western line. But we have realised that at the Tema Port area where about 250 of them have been removed by these thieves though the project is ongoing”, he explained.



He further added that “we must protect state properties and desist from such habit. I’m told by the engineers that very soon we shall be installing anti-theft systems on the tracks to prevent some of these activities” he told Joy Business.



The Minister also led his team together with the contractor, Afcons Limited to plant about 100 trees along the various railway stations at Afienya and Doryumu.



The Tema to Mpakadan Railway project is part of the Ghana Burkina Faso railway interconnectivity project, partly funded by the government of Ghana and the Export and Import Bank of India.