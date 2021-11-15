250 journalists to be sponsored for training annually

The MCEP will provide continuous on the job training at regular intervals for media practitioners

Source: Peace FM

Two hundred and fifty selected journalists are set to benefit from a Media Capacity Enhancement Programme (MCEP) annually paid for by the Ministry of Information.

The Ministry of Information which announced this at the launch of the programme in Accra on Sunday, November 14, 2021, said the programme is expected to provide continuous in-service training for media personnel drawn from across the country in order to improve their skills for the industry.



“The role of the Ministry is simply to provide bursaries to participants from the media landscape who will benefit from this capacity enhancement programme annually. Under the programme, a skills gap analysis has been conducted by a working committee of experts and a curriculum based on gaps has been developed. The independent committee has also selected a faculty comprising academics and senior media practitioners from across the country, to administer the program.”



Deputy Information Minister Fatima Abubakr who led a Press Briefing to launch the program said the programme is in line with one of the key strategic objectives of the Ministry which is to assist in the development of the information sector for which reason a successful implementation of the programme is expected to transform Ghana’s media landscape.



Present at the launch were the heads of the implementing partner Organisations the programme including the Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Prof. Kwamena-Kwansa Aidoo, Chairman of the National Media Commission, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh and the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Roland Affail Monney as well as members from media umbrella bodies such as the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) and the Private Newspaper Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG).

On his part, Prof. Aidoo who is also the Chairman of the committee tasked to provide support for the full implementation of the programme was excited about the rolling out of the programme. He said the programme will help equip journalists in the country with the right skill set to be able to go about their jobs.



Mr Monney also indicated that the programme could not come at a better time than this. He encouraged journalists to take advantage of it and gain the requisite skills in journalism and media practice.



The MCEP will provide continuous on the job training at regular intervals for media practitioners to improve their skills, support training targeted at content creation for media practitioners, provide a regular platform to support media introspection on subjects related to media management, corporate governance, and media business models and encourage ethical journalism.



Journalists interested in the program will have to apply online and be selected by the working committee comprising representatives of partner organisations.