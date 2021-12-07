26 benefit from Afigya Kwabre North MP's scholarship scheme

Collins Adomako-Mensah with traditional leaders and the beneficiaries

Some twenty-six students in tertiary instituions in the Afigya Kwabre North District have benefited from a scholarship scheme operated by the Member of Parliament for the area, Collins Adomako-Mensah.

Collins Adomako-Mensah on Friday, December 3, 2021 presented an amount of GH₵72,000 to the beneficiary students in fulfilment of a campaign promise.



In his bid to become the lawmaker for the area, Collins Adomako-Mensah pledged to provide a scholarship scheme for at least one deserving student from each of the communities that make up the constituency.



Adomako-Mensah has delivered on his promise and is currently funding the education of some twenty-six students in various tertiary institutions.



In a post on Facebook, Collins Adomako-Mensah expressed the hope that his scheme will lead to the production of not less than 200 graduates from the constituency.



“I also took the advantage of the gathering to fulfil a promise i made during the campaign to ensure that at least each year, I sponsor a child from each town of the district to any tertiary institution of their choice.



“A total of GH₵72,800 was disbursed to 26 deserving students who have gained admissions into various institutions across the country. I am confident that at the end of the four years of my stewardship at least 200 of my constituents will emerged as graduates and of course to help develop the district, he shared on Facebook.

In a related development, Collins Adomako-Mensah has reaffirmed his commitment to championing the interest of his constituents as he marks one year as a parliamentarian.



In a post to mark his first year in parliament, Collins Adomako-Mensah said that he does not take for granted the opportunity offered him by his constituents.



“It’s been a year today since my people in the Afigya Kwabre North Constituency queued up to vote for me as their Member of Parliament. It’s been a year since the good people of my Constituency brought me from the shadows to political stardom.



“I could never be this grateful to my people for such a great honour done me on December 7, 2020. As I indicated to my people before the elections that I would do everything humanly possible to live up to expectations.







