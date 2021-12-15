26-year-old arrested for suspected murder of girlfriend

The suspect is currently in police custody

20-year-old lady murdered for allegedly cheating

Police begin investigations following the event



Man beaten severely for killing girlfriend



A 26-year-old man identified as Kwasi Bonsu has been arrested by the Asokore-Mampong District police for the murder of his girlfriend at Parkoso, a suburb of Asokore-Mampong in the Kumasi metropolis.



The suspect informed the police that he killed his girlfriend whose name has been given as Samira for cheating on him.



According to Graphic reports “but for the timely intervention of the police, he would have been lynched by the residents who gave him severe beatings”.

Speaking to Daily Graphic, the Ashanti Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, said on Monday, December 13, 2021, at around 12 noon, the police was informed that the suspect had murdered his girlfriend and that the body was lying in front of a house at Parkoso Estate.



He narrated that upon reaching the scene, the body of a lady aged about 20 years was found with blocks of cement covering her head, part of her head had been mashed with marks of assault found on the body.



The body was subsequently conveyed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation, identification and autopsy.



Mr Ahianyo said “the suspect, who, was badly injured as a result of the severe beatings by the residents had been sent to the Manhyia Government Hospital where he was treated and discharged.”



The suspect is currently in police custody assisting investigations.