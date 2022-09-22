26th GJA Awards: Deadline for submission of entries extended to Sept. 23

File photo

Read the full statement below:



September 21, 2022



PRESS RELEASE



EXTENSION OF DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF ENTRIES FOR THE 26TH GJA AWARDS TO FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2022.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) wishes to inform members that it has extended the deadline for the submission of Entries for the 26th GJA Awards to Friday, September 23, 2022 at 5PM.



The original entries submission deadline ends today, September 21, 2022 at 5PM.



The extension of the deadline has become necessary following calls by some members pleading for additional days to enable them file their entries.



GJA is therefore urging members to use this extension period to file their entries before and on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 5PM.



It is instructive for members to note that there will not be any further extension after the Friday deadline.

Thank you.



SIGNED



Albert Kwabena Dwumfour



President