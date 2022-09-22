0
Menu
News

26th GJA Awards: Deadline for submission of entries extended to Sept. 23

GJA Logo 750x516 1 File photo

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Ghana Journalists Associaion (GJA) has extended the deadline for the submission of entries for the 26th GJA Awards to Friday, September 23, 2022.

A statement signed by the Association’s President, Albert Dwumfour, said, “The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) wishes to inform members that it has extended the deadline for the submission of Entries for the 26th GJA Awards to Friday, September 23, 2022, at 5 PM”

Read the full statement below:

September 21, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

EXTENSION OF DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF ENTRIES FOR THE 26TH GJA AWARDS TO FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2022.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) wishes to inform members that it has extended the deadline for the submission of Entries for the 26th GJA Awards to Friday, September 23, 2022 at 5PM.

The original entries submission deadline ends today, September 21, 2022 at 5PM.

The extension of the deadline has become necessary following calls by some members pleading for additional days to enable them file their entries.

GJA is therefore urging members to use this extension period to file their entries before and on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 5PM.

It is instructive for members to note that there will not be any further extension after the Friday deadline.

Thank you.

SIGNED

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour

President

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Mohammed Salisu finally spotted at Black Stars camp
My mom wept after Spain call-up - Nico Williams
Kwasi Kwarteng, UK Finance Minister, under fire for smiling during Queen’s funeral
Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams named in Ghana-Brazil combine XI
NPP will be declared winner in 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi
Valerie Sawyerr takes on 'incompetent' Chief of Staff
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral