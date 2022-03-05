27 assembly members receive motorbikes

Mrs. Victoria Adu presenting the motorbikes to assembly members

Source: Acheampong Yaw

The Birim Central Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region has presented 27 motorbikes to its assembly members.

Mrs. Victoria Adu, the Municipal Chief Executive who presented the motorbikes commended Mr. Dan Botwe, the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development for his leading role played in the acquisition of the motorbikes for the Assembly Members.



According to her, the government’s purpose of distributing motorbikes to the assembly members was to improve good governance and strengthen the decentralization process which would go a long way to enhance the activities of the assembly.



She charged beneficiaries to use the motorbikes for the intended purposes.

Mr. Castro Asumadu Addae, the Presiding Member of the Assembly who received the motorbikes on behalf of the assembly members thanked the management of the assembly for the kind gesture.



He appealed to his colleague Assembly members who do not have a motor license to take steps to acquire one before they go-ahead to use the motorbikes.



Mr. Castro, however, urged Members of the Assembly to obey all road traffic regulations to enable them live longer to serve the people in their electoral areas.