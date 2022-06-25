27 teachers sacked over fake appointment letters

File photo: Teachers fired in the North Eastern Region for producing fake documents

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has sacked 27 basic school teachers in North East Region for allegedly joining the service with fake documents.



According to graphic.com.gh, the 27 teachers used fake appointment letters which had the signature of the Director-General of GES, Prof Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, to get their postings to schools in the region.



The North East Regional Public Relations Officer of GES, Tongo Yidana, who confirmed the dismissal, said that the affected teachers failed to follow the employment procedures of the service.

He added that the 27 teachers were probably victims of a teacher employment fraud.



“The victims are believed to have been scammed by some individuals who forged the Director-General’s signature to get them the appointment letters.



“When we checked from the database, we realized that their particulars cannot be found there but they were posted to the schools where they are teaching,” Yidana is quoted to have said in an interview with Daily Graphic.



He added that the police in the regions have been informed of the matter for them to conduct a full inquiry into it.



Nearly a month ago, the Ghana Police Service arrested a National Service Personnel at Yendi Senior High School for allegedly duping some job seekers by issuing them fake appointments and posting letters from the Ghana Education Service.

According to reports, the suspect, Ziblim Abdul Latif, took between GHC5,000 and GHC9,000 and issued employment letters with the signatures of the Northern Regional Director of Education as well as the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service.



