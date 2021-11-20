27-year-old Collins Awuku shot dead by police after escape attempt

His body has been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy

A 27-year-old prisoner by name Collins Awuku has met his untimely death when he bolted from a police vehicle that was transporting himself and other prisoners to serve their prison sentences.

According to the police, upon reaching the Odorkor Traffic light, the convict removed his hand from the handcuff and jumped through the window of the vehicle and run away.



He is said to have been pursued by the escort team from Counter Terrorism Unit and was shot.

However, Collins could not make it as he was pronounced dead on arrival at the police hospital.



His body has been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.