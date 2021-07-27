27-year-old man stabbed to death over GH¢4

The suspect is currently on the run

A 27-year-old man has met his untimely death after he was stabbed by a friend for refusing to pay him GH¢4.



The incident happened at Seikwa in the Bono region on Sunday, July 25, 2021.



The deceased, Michael Addai, was reported to have bought wee amounting to GH¢4 and refused to pay when the suspect (Yaw Painter) confronted him for it.



The confrontation escalated and the deceased threatened to beat up the ‘wee’ seller.

Yaw Painter, who also couldn’t control his temper announced his comeback to the scene.



According to rainbowradio’s report, Yaw Painter returned with a knife and stabbed Michael Addai in the neck, ribs, thigh and back of his hand.



People who witnessed the scene rushed him to the hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival.



The suspect is on the run, leaving behind his pregnant fiancée and twins.



