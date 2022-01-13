27-year-old woman remanded for setting another woman ablaze to death at Woe near Anloga

The suspect attempted suicide after setting the deceased ablaze

27-year old female suspect, Godsway Ablorde is in the custody of the Anloga District Police for the murder of Ami Ablorde, a caterer at Woe, near Angloga.

The suspect was arrested with the help of members of the Community after she attempted committing suicide moments after setting the deceased ablaze and leaving her with life-threatening burns leading to her death.



Preliminary investigation so far revealed that both suspect and deceased were workers at a Restaurant at Woe, but the management of the facility relieved the suspect of her duties.



Further investigation established that female suspect Godsway Ablorde had the suspicion that her ejection from the restaurant was orchestrated by the deceased. Accordingly, the suspect had warned the management to also sack the deceased.

On 11 January 2022, about 8:00 pm, the suspect armed with a gallon containing a mixture of petrol and diesel, and a box of matches went to the Restaurant and poured the petrol and diesel mixture on the deceased and lighted the match.



The deceased who was then alone at the facility struggled for her life until some good Samaritans rushed her to the Keta Government hospital for medical attention, but she died the next morning about 7:00 am.



The suspect was arraigned before the Anloga District Magistrate Court today and was remanded to reappear on February 24, 2022, while the investigation continues into the incident.