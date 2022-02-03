271 children rescued from child labour, sexual exploitation

Perpetrators of the alleged abuses were arrested

A total of 271 children found to be engaged in child labour and sexual exploitation were rescued by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last year.

Seventy-five perpetrators of the alleged abuses, comprising 44 Nigerians, 22 Burkinabes, four Malians, two Gabonese, and a Sierra Leonean, were arrested by the AHTU.



The figure represents a 92.2 per cent increase compared to the 141 victims rescued the previous year.



The rescued children were among 382 victims rescued by the unit in a series of operations.



The Deputy Director of AHTUof the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) William Ayaregah, disclosed this at a virtual programme in Accra.



It was organised by Faith in Ghana Alliance, with support from Faith in Action International, Faith-Based Organisations on the theme “Religious leaders in Ghana organising for faith and practical response to the scourge of human trafficking.”

It was aimed at discussing human trafficking issues and the role religious organisations could play to reduce the menace in the country.



ASP Ayaregah stated that 10 cases were sent to Court within the year under review with 10 convictions, comprising seven cases of human trafficking and three child labour cases.



He mentioned some challenges faced, including the absence of victims and witness protection act to cater for victims of trafficking, inadequate shelter and logistics, cost of providing medical care for victims of human trafficking and migrant smuggling.



ASP Ayaregah said human trafficking had become a shared concern for religious leaders who had taken a common initiative to raise awareness on modern slavery for policymakers to help address the problem.



“Because of the church’s unique position in the community, it can be a powerful instrument in preventing human trafficking,” he added.

He said faith-based organisations could support the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to provide shelter for rescued victims, where they could undergo some training before reintegration with their families.



ASP Ayaregah stated that the AHTU collaborated with other sister security agencies within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the International Police (INTERPOL).



He expressed worry over delays in court proceedings and appealed to the Judiciary to expedite action on cases brought before it.



A Clinical Psychologist, Dr Nasiba Taahiru-Swallah, said human rights issues were firmly rooted in Islam, adding that it was conferred by God and could not be curtailed by anyone.



She said human trafficking was recorded in all 53 African countries and fuelled by poverty, armed conflict, cultural traditions like early marriage and instability.

Dr Taahiru-Swallah said it was obligatory for all Muslims, governments, and organs of society to implement them in letter and in spirit within the framework of the order.



She said it was unfortunate that human rights were being trampled on in many countries worldwide with impunity, including some Muslim communities.



Dr Taahiru-Swallah expressed worry over how human rights were trampled upon, adding that religious organisations had the responsibility of holding the front for the society in ensuring that human rights were protected.



“We can use the pulpit to preach, organise programmes to educate the awareness on human trafficking and mobilise support,” she added.



As a social worker on the Protection of Children, Reverend SisterOlivia Umoh said human trafficking was a crime to humanity and called on all to oppose it.

Rev. Sister Umoh stressed the need for continuous collaboration between stakeholders, including religious organisations, in preventing the canker.