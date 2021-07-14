276 youth receive training in different fields

Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu

A total of 276 beneficiary youth from the Northern Region have undergone a six-month professional, technical, and vocational skills, business network, and mentorship training under the Youth Life 2.0 project of the Catholic Relief Services.

The youth, most of whom were drawn from the streets, have also written and passed the National Vocational Training Institute’s proficiency training.



This brings to a total of 526 youth beneficiaries under tracks 1 and 2 of the project.



Addressing the media at a short graduation ceremony in Tamale, the Country Director of CRS Daniel Mumuni noted the intervention is aimed at complementing the government’s efforts to reducing youth unemployment in the country.



“Today this 526 youth will no longer walk on the streets or engage in social vices which can ruin them forever.”



He mentioned, the Youth Life 2.0 project seeks to go beyond just vocational training but provide both technical and soft skills as well as mentorship to set youth up for continuous success.

“Empowering the youth with the requisite knowledge and skills to play a full role in nation-building is of paramount importance to the development of Ghana.”



The Northern Region Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, acknowledged the contribution of CRS to youth empowerment over the years.



He admonished the organization to continue its good work to produce more youth who possess both competency and moral uprightness.



“The Catholic church has proved peerless in youth empowerment over the years to complement government efforts in reducing youth unemployment especially in the Northern Region.”



The beneficiaries were presented with certificates of training.