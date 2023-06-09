28.9m SIM cards fully registered in just ended re-registration – Minister

Ursula Owusu Ekufful, Minister of Communication

In the recently completed SIM card re-registration exercise, a total of 28,948,142 SIM cards were fully registered.

The figure was revealed by Ursula Owusu-Ekufu, Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, when she appeared before Parliament to answer questions about the sim re-registration exercise update.



She told the House that there are currently 29,947,561 active SIM cards out of the over 49 million SIM cards that were available at the start of the exercise.



“Mr. Speaker, so far, 28,948,142 SIM cards have been fully registered while 999,419 SIM cards have been exempted and so the total active SIM cards are 29,947,561. At the start of the exercise, our information was that there were 42,416,459 SIM cards out of which 7,995,679 have been unregistered and blocked while 4,473,219 SIM cards have been deleted and removed.”

“Since the final deadline, increased activity indicates that some of these blocked SIM cards are being reactivated following the completion of all necessary processes, however, it is important to note that not all the blocked SIMs are expected back on the network as some of these SIM cards were being used for fraud.”



“I was also informed that almost 280,000 merchant SIM cards have not been registered,” the Minister added.