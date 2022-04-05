28 robbery suspects arrested, two others shot dead in March – Police

Inspector General of Police, George Akufo-Dampare

As a result of sustained, intelligence-led operations conducted across the country in the month of March 2022, the Police arrested twenty-eight robbery suspects and two other suspects were shot dead in the course of the operations, a statement by the Police on Monday, April 4 said.

The suspects who are being prosecuted in various courts include Zakaria Gomna, Ayenduo Sule, Ahmed Abubaku, Emmanuel Frimpong @ Attah Panin, Seth Frimpong, and Stephen Arthur, Awudu Yusifu, Selasi Agorsor, Musah Inusah, Kofi Aszilevi Atta Essau, and Kassim Mohammed.



The others are Kwaku Okyere, Collins Atobia , Prince Tei Larbi, Prosper Beesi, Francis Mensah, Salifu Illiasu, Yahaya Zakaria, Omar Abubakar, Amadu Osmanu, Aliu Mohamadu, Evans Akolgo, Abotitogum Agonga Joseph, Sophia Johnson, Umaru Garage and Abuchy Abu.



“We would like to commend all the Police commands and the special anti-robbery task forces that participated in the operations. We would also like to express our gratitude to the communities that assisted the police in these anti-armed robbery operations.

“We would like to assure the good people of Ghana that we shall continue with the fight against robbery and all other crimes to ensure a safer and secure environment for all.



“We, therefore, seek your continued help and support in this fight, for we are very much aware that we achieve more when we work together.”