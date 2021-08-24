2824 to sit for Ghana School of Law entrance exams

The exam is slated for Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at various centers at the University of Ghana

A total of 2824 applicants are expected to sit for this year’s Ghana School of Law entrance exams.

The exam is slated for Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at various centers at the University of Ghana Campus, Legon.



The applicants would be examined on six(6) subject areas that are; Constitutional law, Immovable property, Contract Law, Tort, Criminal Law, and Ghana legal system.



The applicants who are LLB holders are expected to arrive at the venue for the exams at 7:00 am.



They would be subjected to pre-examination processes which include the COVID-19 preventive protocols.

The applicants are to present a valid National photo Identification card for identification.



Per the directive, applicants are not allowed to bring into the examination hall valuables such as smartwatches, smartphones and other foreign materials.







