29 file to contest NPP regional executive positions

A total of twenty-nine (29) persons filed their nomination to contest the Eastern regional Executives' position of the ruling New Patriotic Party by the close of nomination on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The aspirants will be vetted Wednesday and Thursday, for balloting ahead of the election scheduled for next week.



Two persons, Jeffrey Konadu Addo, incumbent Regional Secretary, and Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang, New Juaben North Constituency Chairman is contesting the Regional Chairmanship position.



Francis Obeng and Richard Koranteng Twum also filed for the 1st Vice Chairmanship position.



Six persons Ebenezer Lawrence Ayisi, Michael Oteng Adu, Frank Appiah, Nana Oteng Akuffo Akoto, Hormenu Kofi Walter, and Paul Amaning filed to contest the Regional Second Vice Chairman position.



The Regional Secretary position is being contested by Anthony Osei Adjei, the Eastern Regional Director of the National Communication Authority (NCA), and Buckman Akuffo, a Lecturer at Koforidua Technical Institute.



Nana Sefa Edmund Papin (incumbent), Felix Osafo Marfo, and Robert Osei Danso Ofori Attah also filed to contest the Assistant Secretary position.

The incumbent Regional treasurer Kumi Larbi Benjamin is being challenged by Opoku Peterson Dacosta.



The Regional Organizer position saw three persons -Jerry Osei Opoku, the incumbent Youth Organizer, Opoku Acheampong George, and Ahmed Yusif Yonah file to contest.



The incumbent Regional Women’s Organizer Fati Vondolie is being challenged by Mercy Ano Darkoh, Headmistress of Mount Sinai SHS.



The regional youth organizer position is keenly being contested by six aspirants -Adamu Musah Raha, Wuttoh Agoku Asante Isaac, Alfred Believe Awatsi, Aaron Donkor, Nana Afari Kwagyire Aggrey, and Baffuor Agyemang Sarkodie



Hussein Mohammed Fadilu is the only aspirant who filed for the Regional Nasara Coordinator position.



Addressing the media, Kwame Appiah Kodua, who was in charge of the filing process said all the aspirants will be vetted on Wednesday and Thursday and when cleared, balloting will be done ahead of the election scheduled for next week.

The Eastern Regional Chairmanship position is keenly being contested by Jeffery Konadu and Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang who were recently re-elected for the fourth time as New Juaben North Constituency Chairman.



Information gathered indicates that Jeff Konadu refused to yield to pressure from the presidency to step down on basis that he is from Kwahu given that the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern regional representative of Council of state Paa Kofi Ansong, and the IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare are all from Kwahu, hence not a prudent decision for him to become Regional Chairman.



Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang, cousin of Hackman Owusu Agyemang founding member of NPP however told the media after filing the nomination form allegations that he is being pushed by some bigwigs in the party and the Presidency to contest the position are immaterial because he is a competent and experienced politician to be Regional chairman.



“First of all, is the party that begets the government. Am I not part of the government? I have been a communicator for this party for the last 8 years so the one saying that some bigwigs are behind let me ask them, those supporters following them are they not party members, are they not bigwigs. In the region, everybody knows I am the most senior chairman. I have been constituency chairman for four terms that are 16 years .so let the candidate bring his record it is not a matter of some bigwigs supporting,” he said.