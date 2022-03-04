29-year-old confidence trickster jailed 18 months

Gavel | File photo

Source: GNA

A 29-year old confidence-trickster who baited Togolese national with fake diamond and swindled him of his cash of his Samsung mobile phone and cash of GHC1,940.00 has been ordered to be held in jail for 18 months by the Ashaiman Circuit Court.

Adu Gyamfi was criminally charged with stealing and he admitted having committed the offence.



His accomplice, Daniel Gadrey, however, denied any wrongdoing and the court presided over by Mr. Richard Delali Anku, remanded him in police custody.



The victim, John Bosco, a native of Kpalime in Togo, who has been living in Haatso, traveled to his home country and approached Gadrey at the Ashaiman Lorry Station to direct him to any nearby Forex Bureau.

Gadrey, although told him he was unable to help him, continued to engage the victim in a conversation and from nowhere Gyamfi emerged and offered to show them to a place.



Police Chief Inspector Samuel Apreweh told the court that as the three walked towards the Ashaiman Fitter Lane, Gyamfi suddenly stopped, brought out what he claimed to be diamond and used it to dupe the victim of his Samsung Galaxy A70 mobile phone valued at Ghs2,125.00 and cash of Ghs1940.00.



The incident happened on January 8, this year, and a month after, Bosco spotted Gyamfi, arrested and handed him over to the police.