29-year-old pupil dies as boat he was traveling on capsizes

The teacher was the only one reported to have died

Another boat disaster, this time in the Oti Region, has claimed the life of a pupil teacher.

The 29-year-old teacher with the Chinekope M/A Primary School in the Kete Krachi Municipality of the region is reported to have died after the boat he was traveling on capsized.



A report by 3news.com said that the teacher, Sampson Adu, has since been buried.



“Mr Adu has since been buried in his hometown in the Eastern Region,” the report said.



Only about 24 hours ago, it was reported that some pupils had died after the boat they were traveling on, in the Greater Accra Region, capsized.



The pupils from Faana, in the Weija Gbawe Municipality, were said to have been traveling to school at Kelee, also within the municipality.



As of the last time we reported on the accident, there had been nine reported deaths, with three survivors.

AE/OGB