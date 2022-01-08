2924 people died last year due to road accidents

Road accidents increased in 2021

2021 road accident death report shows a 12.94% increase compared to 2020

4758 injuries caused by motorcycle-related injuries



Road accidents: Ashanti region tops as it records 606 deaths



The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has confirmed that 2,924 people died in road crashes in 2021.



The MTTD in a release indicated that the numbers recorded in 2021 represent a 12.94% rise against 2020’s statistics, where 2,589 people got killed.



Also, 15,680 people are battling with various degrees of injury representing a 1.05% increase compared to the year 2020 injury figure which was 15,517.



Giving a breakdown of the data, the MTTD disclosed that motorcycle-related deaths summed up to 1266 while those injured were 4758.

A total of 2,930 pedestrians were knocked down.



28,152 vehicles were involved in road carnages last year indicating an 11.93 percent rise compared to figures in 2020.



Meanwhile, the Ashanti Region recorded the highest number of accident-related casualties; 606 persons got killed with 3,890 injured.



It was followed by the Eastern Region which recorded 471 deaths and 2,598 injuries. In Greater Accra, 442 people were killed and 2,611 suffered injuries.



North East Region was the region with the least figures with a total of 18 deaths and 57 people sustaining injuries.



The Oti Region recorded the second least mortality with 20 deaths and 19 injuries.