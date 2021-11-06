296 slabs of suspected narcotics intercepted in Agbozome

The substance were wrapped in black tape with the inscription Tesla-Bitcoin

Information available to GhanaWeb indicates that the Agbozome Police station has intercepted a consignment believed to be 296 slabs of cocaine.

According to a policeman who spoke to GhanaWeb on condition of anonymity, the street value of the drugs could be about $1.5m.



The seizure of the suspected drugs which was said to have happened on Thursday, November 4 is the latest crackdown of illicit drugs through that corridor.



According to our source, a few days ago, a similar consignment was impounded by the Agbozome Police Station where the suspect, Nigerian Adebayor Adesa Ako has since been in police custody, assisting police with investigations.

A deep throat source at the Agbozome Police Station revealed that its Drug, Law and Enforcement Unit has taken delivery of the substance which is believed to have been moved from one of the country's harbours.



Meanwhile, our source has indicated that persons carrying the substance fled upon arrival in the country, heading towards the Ghana-Togo highway after sensing danger abandoned the consignment in an unused building at Agbozome.



The source said "It was the Agbozome Police that impounded the parcels upon a tip-off. ‘’We are currently investigating those behind it and later refer it to the Ho Regional Headquarters for further investigations."