2nd most peaceful country and so what? - Pratt 'rubbishes' report

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has rubbished the survey that Ghana is the second peaceful country in Africa.

Ghana has been ranked the second most peaceful country in Africa in the 2021 Global Peace Index report by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).



The country is also ranked 38th in the world out of 163 countries.



The IEP is an independent, non-partisan, non-profit think tank dedicated to shifting the world’s focus to peace as a positive, achievable, and tangible measure of human well-being and progress.



But Kwesi Pratt has taken the report with a pinch of salt.



According to him, the security situation in Ghana, which he described as being worse, is a clear contradiction with the survey.

"When you look at mobile money operators who have been shot, in fact, two have been shot just this morning and you look at the bullion vans attacks and so forth, and someone tells us Ghana is one of the most peaceful countries in the world; what does that mean?", he asked, asserting that "we, the citizens, are all living in fear and panic. The way things are going is very dangerous".



Mr. Pratt stressed that hearing Ghana is second peaceful country in Africa got him annoyed.



"They should stop saying those things . . . Ghana is second peaceful country in Africa and so what?"



