$3.5billon debt: Razak Opoku tackles Mahama

Razak Kojo Opoku, a member of the New Patriotic has contested claims by former President John Dramani Mahama that the Akufo-Addo government has nothing to show for the $3.5million it has borrowed.

Razak Opoku is of the view the government has used the funds judiciously and improved the life of Ghanaians.



He enumerated a number of interventions and polices the government embarked on with the aid of the funds.



Read his statement below



Government Has Been Using Part of the US$3.5bn Borrowed to Pay Ex-Gratia and Salaries of John Mahama Since 2017: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes



H. E. John Mahama recently said, "Ghana in crisis, nothing to show for US$ 3.5billion borrowed".

According to Mr. John Mahama, Ghana is running into debt and government had nothing to show for its wanton borrowing.



However, for the avoidance of any doubt, I would like to highlight a few of the things that Government has used the borrowed US$ 3.5 Billion for and these include:



1. Payment of the Ex-Gratia and Salaries of Mr. John Mahama since January 2017 up to date.



2. Payment of salaries for employees of Mr. John Mahama including Felix Ofosu Kwakye.



3. Traveling and Medical expenses of John Mahama.

4. Servicing the interest on loans (over 120 billion Cedis) contracted by John Mahama's Administration.



5. Almost 21 billion Cedis was spent to clean up the banking and financial sector mess caused by John Mahama's Administration.



4. Part of the $3.5billion has been used for the restoration of allowances for teachers and nursing trainees that were cancelled by John Mahama's Administration.



5. Part of the $3.5 billion has been used to solved the Dumsor left behind by John Mahama's Administration.



6. Part of the $3.5 billion has been used to work on the uncompleted Kumasi Airport and Tamale Airport left behind by John Mahama's Administration.

7. Part of the $3. 5 billion has been used to implement Free SHS and Free TVET policies that Mahama told Ghanaians to wait for its implementation in 20 years time.



8. Part of the $3.5billion has been used to create jobs for the Youth of Ghana under NABCO, NEIP, GEA, NAELP, YEA, NYA etc. Some of these Programmes were non-existent under John Mahama's Administration.



9. Part of the $3.5 billion has been used for Tamale Interchange which Mahama failed to do for his people in the Northern Region.



10. Part of the $3.5billion has been used to complete the Pokuase Interchange which John Mahama failed to even start in the first place.



11. Part of the $3.5billion has been used for the Tema Interchange which John Mahama couldn't do.

12. Part of the $3.5billion has been used to do National Identification Cards for Ghanaians which John Mahama is a direct beneficiary since he is a holder of the Ghana Card. Something that NDC failed to do within the 8-year rule of Mills/Mahama's Administration.



13. Part of the 3.5billion has been used to complete and start quite a number of E-Blocks initiated by John Mahama's Administration.



14. Part of the $3.5billion has been used to bring peace to the Dagbon Kingdom, an achievement John Mahama failed to do for the people of Northern Region.



15. Part of the $3.5billion has been used to pay for the medical bills and medical tourism of the Speaker of Parliament, an astute NDC leading member.