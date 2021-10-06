3,915 fire outbreaks recorded from January 2021 till date - GNFS

GNFA officials attending to an emergency | File photo

The Ghana National Fire Service has disclosed that since January 2021 till date, the country has recorded 3,915 fire outbreaks.

This was disclosed by the PRO for the Service DO 1 Ellis Okoe Robbinson. He was speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He said comparing the period to that of 2020, the cases have reduced from 5,335.



The GNFS PRO said we saw a reduction in cases by 1,420.

The PRO said the reduction in the cases follows planned strategic fire safety education and campaigns managed by the GNFS.



He assured Ghanaians that the Fire Service would continue to educate Ghanaians o0n fire prevention, safety and put in place measures to help reduce the cases of outbreaks nationwide.



He said the Service would continue to partner with stakeholders in ensuring that fire outbreaks