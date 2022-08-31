3 Immigration officers swallow GHS99,000 in salaries despite resigning from the service – A-G report

Comptroller-General of Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Asuah Takyi

Three officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at the headquarters in Accra, who had resigned were maintained on the payroll by the Comptroller General resulting in the payment of an unearned salary of GH¢99,843.64.

This is in contravention to Regulation 88 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378).



The disclosure was contained in the 2021 Auditor-General’s report.



The former immigration officers who continued to draw salaries from the service are:

The A-G recommended that the Comptroller-General should recover the amount of GH¢99,843.64 from the officers involved, failing which the amount should be paid by the Comptroller-General.



