3 SHS students behind burning of Bolt driver remanded

Bolt driver who was burnt to death

The suspects allegedly burnt the Bolt driver after attempts to snatch his Vehicle

He died after being sent to the 37military hospital



The students confessed to committing the crime after their arrest



The three Senior High School (SHS) students, arrested in connection with the burning to death of a Bolt driver at Sekondi Baka-Ano in the Western Region, have been remanded into police custody.



The suspects have been slapped with several criminal charges and were remanded on Thursday, December 30, 2021, by a Sekondi District Court presided over by Her Worship Mrs Catherine Obiri Addo.



The first accused person, Adolf Eshun is facing only one count of abetment of crime to robbery.

The two others, Patrick Baidoo and Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Oninku are being pressed with four charges.



These include conspiracy to commit crime – attempted robbery, causing unlawful damage and murder, and attempt to commit crime -robbery.



The two other counts are causing unlawful damage and murder all contrary to the Criminal Offenses Act, 1960 (Act 29).



Prosecutor, Inspector Jennifer Acheampong reading the facts of the case before the court said suspect Adolf Eshun, aged 18 years on December 22, ordered a Bolt for suspects Patrick Baidoo, 19 years and Joseph Lord Ni Adjei Oninku, 17 years because they were stranded.



It later emerged that the two burnt the deceased, AB1 Okyere Boateng who is also a Naval Officer after he resisted an attempt to take his vehicle away.

They poured petrol on the rider and set him ablaze causing the driver to sustain burns from his face and several parts of his body. He later died at the 37 Military Hospital.



The suspects after their arrest confessed to committing the crime. Bolt drivers in the area have expressed their disappointment and fear after hearing the news. Meanwhile, the court has adjourned the case to Tuesday, January 14, 2022. Joseph Evans Abekah, lawyer for suspect Adolf Eshun said “the police are still doing their investigations, so the court has remanded them to avoid any interference. So, this is a provisional charge. When they are done with the investigation then we will know the main charges. But we are of the strong opinion that after the investigation, my client will not be involved because he is innocent. He was just called by his friends who were stranded, to order a vehicle for them, and he did just that.”



Meanwhile, some Bolt drivers who came to witness court proceedings want justice to be served speedily.