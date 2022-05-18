0
3 SHS students on hospital admission after building collapse

Asokwa Collapsed Building File photo: A collapsed building

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

School garage collapses on three students

Injured students responding to treatment

Headmaster of Wenchi SHS calls for public support

Three students of Akyem Wenchi Salvation Army Senior High School in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region narrowly escaped death on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The students who were returning from a washroom reportedly sought refuge under a garage after a rainstorm broke out in the night.

According to the headmaster of the school, Isaac Owusu Agyemang, the garage, unfortunately, collapsed causing injury to the students.

“One student’s leg was nearly cut off by a roofing sheet. The school’s science laboratory, dining hall and other buildings have had their roofing ripped off.”

He added: “Students are preparing for their exams. We need help from government and NGOs.”

According to a 3news.com report, the students, who have been on admission to the Akyem Wenchi Health Clinic, are currently responding to treatment.

“I went to the wash room. I decided to take shelter at the garage before leaving to the dormitory. Unfortunately, the garage collapsed on me and my colleagues. I was hurt. We were able to push the rubble aside and moved to the notice board area to seek for help. Two students met us and called for more help for us,” one of the victims narrated the event.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
