3-Unit classroom block at Bofa Yili left to rot after rainstorms rip-off roof

An image of the school's roofing structure affected by rainstorms

Correspondence from Northern Region

A community school, Bofa Yili E.P Primary situated in the Mion constituency of the Northern region has been left to rot following subsequent rainstorms that affected its structures.



The 3-unit classroom of the school, prior to the unfortunate incident was initially used by the primary 4, 5 and six students of school.



Assemblyman of the area, Nidan Justice in an interaction with GhanaWeb explained the incident, which first occurred during this year’s rainy reason, has affected the school immensely which is already financially constraint to re-roof the structures.



Nidan Justice said the situation has since affected the teaching and learning state of the school with students being forced to resort to studying under trees.

He however added that various efforts to reach the NaDMO regional director and Member of Parliament for the Mion Constituency, Musah Abdul Aziz for support, has proven futile.



“I’m appealing to Government, the District Assembly, NaDMO, NGOs, or anybody who can help the school to come to our aid,” he pleaded.



Kinand Mohammed, PTA Chairman of the school on his part described the situation as a nightmare as the school structure is the only one serving the entire community.



Mohammed further called on authorities to heed their plea and render assistance in remedying the situation for the teachers and students of the school.