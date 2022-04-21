3 armed men escape with gunshot wounds, one confirmed dead at North East

File photo

The West Mamprusi Municipal Police Command in the North East Region have killed one armed robber who was in operation with other three armed robbers on the Walewale-Nalerigu stretch of the road.

The incident happened on Tuesday, the 19th of April, 2022, between the hours of 1am and 2am when the robbers numbering about four closed off the main road with logs at Gaagbini, a farming community in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region robbing unsuspecting travelers.



The robbers barricaded the road and took some unspecified amount of money from passengers who were onboard a Sprinter bus and a Nissan Pick up.



The two vehicles being the prime victims in the robbery incident then went to the Walewale Police station to complain about the happening on the road after they had been released by the robbers.



The robbers upon sensing the presence of the police patrol team on the robbery scene opened fire on them in the process which triggered the police to also revenge by firing back which led to the death of one of the bandits while three also escaped with gunshot wounds.



The North East Regional acting Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Robert Anabik Anmain has confirmed the incident.

"It was around 1AM to 2AM, the police in Walewale received reports that some armed robbers have blocked the Walewale-Gambaga-Nalerigu road and were robbing vehicles on the road.



Actually two vehicles, a Nissan Pick up and then a Sprinter bus came to the Walewale police station to make that report. The robbers upon seeing the police started firing at them, they were four in number", he said.



The body was deposited at the Walewale Government hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.



The North East Regional police command is appealing to the general public, especially, residents of the North East Region to volunteer information to help the police fish out anyone who has gun wounds, hence seeking medical attention anywhere.