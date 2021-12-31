3 armed robbers arrested at Atasomanso

Three armed robbers nabbed by police

The Ashanti Regional Police Intelligence Unit and Anti-Robbery Squad have confirmed the arrest of three robbery suspects; Dominic Afriyie aged 28 years, Frederick Achar aged 26 years and Richard Simpson aged 23 years, after a targeted special operation at Atasomanso in the Ashanti Region today, December 31, 2021.

A statement from the police said their outfit in the Ashanti Region embarked on a monitoring and surveillance operations following intelligence gathered that a gang of robbers were planning to rob some residents of Atasomanso and its environs.



At about 2:30 am, the team intercepted a Toyota Corolla taxi cab with registration number AS 5970 – 20 at Atasomanso with four occupants on board. In the process of arresting them, the driver of the taxi cab bolted.



A search in the taxi and on the three suspects led to the recovery of two foreign pistols, Blow F92 and a Revolver, two shotguns concealed in the booth of the taxi and some mobile phones.

The three suspects are currently in Police custody assisting the investigation. Strenuous efforts are underway to arrest the suspect driver.



This development comes after police public affairs said they have rid the country of criminal gangs and cells.