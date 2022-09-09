3 arrested in connection with murder of 15-year-old girl at Konongo

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested 3 persons over the suspected murder of a 15-year-old.
The body, according to the police, was found in a bush.
“The police have arrested three (3) suspects who are currently assisting investigation into the murder of a 15-year-old girl at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.
The body of the deceased, identified as Regina Sarfo, was found dumped in a bush at Ahenbrom, a suburb of Konongo on September 8, 2022,” the police statement said.
Read the full statement by the police below:
