3 arrested over the murder of a Fulani herdsman

Police say the suspects will be arraigned before a court

Police in the Upper West Region have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old Fulani herdsman.

According to a police statement, the deceased, identified as Demo Jeti, took his cattle to the bush for grazing but failed to return.



His dead body was later discovered, leading to an investigation that resulted in the arrest of the suspects at their hideouts.



“The suspects, John Dakurah, Numbuzie Chawinaa, and Tankpare Sylvester, were arrested from their hideouts in Kuntaali village, in the Upper West, for their alleged involvement in the murder.



“Preliminary investigation indicates that the deceased took his cattle to the Kuntaali bush for grazing in the morning of July 1, 2022, but only the cattle returned home later that day without him,” the police said in a statement.



According to the police, the lifeless body of the deceased has been handed over to the family for burial after an autopsy was conducted.

“The lifeless body of the deceased was later found lying in between Chari and Kuntaali villages. The body was deposited at the Regional Hospital, Wa for autopsy and later handed over to the deceased’s family for burial,” the police said.



The statement added that the three suspects currently in custody will be arraigned to face prosecution.







GA/BOG