3 arrested, weapons retrieved in conflict-hit Bawku

Display of some of the retrieved weapons

Three people were arrested during a special operation in the conflict-hit town of Bawku in the Upper East Region, dailymailgh.com has learned.

The joint police and military team targeted criminal dens on Monday, January 31, to apprehend any person suspected to be involved in recent gunshots and killings in the town.



A police incident report sighted by dailymailgh.com also confirmed that a cache of weapons was retrieved during the operation.



“The team visited suspects Sunday and Abachie Adamu places of abode but they vacated their houses. The team proceeded to Gigande where suspect Maxwell Asana aged 42 was arrested. A search conducted in his premises revealed 2 foreign pistols, 50 rounds of AK 47 live ammunition, 17 rounds of M16 live ammunition 10 rounds of live 9mm ammunition and 3 rounds G3 live ammunition.



"The exhibits were hidden in a pot of water at the compound of the house. They were retrieved and retained at the station for evidential purpose. Intelligence gathered indicates that the suspect is the person who has been supplying and servicing weapons for the suspects”, the report said.

“The team proceeded to Natinga where suspect Ibrahim Fatawu was arrested but one of the suspects absconded through the big gutter on seeing police. Suspect Ibrahim Fatawu. A search in one of the uncompleted rooms in the house that houses cattle revealed 1 AK 47 assault rifle No. 1983NI0892, 1 Arcus Pistol No. 20KR500604. 2 AK 47 magazines, 80 rounds of G3 live ammunition, 6 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and 8 rounds of AK 47 live ammunition”, the report continued.



The team also arrested suspect Mohammed Abubakar who was alleged to be a member of a group of people who fired into an FPU vehicle on 25th December 2021 at Missiga on Pusiga Road, the police confirmed.



All the suspects are detained and the exhibits retained for evidential purpose. Suspects will be arraigned before court in Bolgatanga soon.