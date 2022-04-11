3 boys drown in a pit at Tuba in the Greater Accra Region

An uncovered sand winning pit at Tuba

Three young boys have died after they accidentally fell into a pit full of water created by sand winners at Akwasa Hills near Tuba in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The incident occurred when the trio of Elisha Adu, aged 12, Samuel Adjei Mensah, aged 9, who are siblings, and Isaac Amoah 8 years while riding their bicycles unfortunately fell into the pit.



All the 3 bodies have been retrieved by the Weija Divisional Police Command and conveyed to the Police Hospital in Accra.



According to residents, there have been several complaints to Ga South Municipal Assembly to ensure the pit is covered but the assembly has failed to act on the issue.