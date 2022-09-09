4
3 excavators, 3 pump action guns retrieved as police arrest 3 more Chinese over galamsey

Arrested Police The suspects were arrested in connection with alleged galamsey activities

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Police in the Western Region have arrested six Ghanaians and 3 Chinese nationals in an anti-galamsey swoop.

According to a report by Onua FM, the police, during the arrest, retrieved three pump action guns and 3 excavators.

The operation comes after the earlier arrest of five other Chinese nationals in connection with two missing excavators and illegal mining activities.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzo, and four others have been arrested and granted police enquiry bail over an incident involving one of the missing excavators.

The DCE is accused of interfering in police duties by seeking to stop the transportation of the excavator to the Western Regional Police Command in Takoradi.

Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:



GA/WA

