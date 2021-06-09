3 galamsey operators jailed 45 years by Takoradi Circuit Court

The presiding judge said he 15 years imprisonment each was a minimum sentence

•The Takoradi Circuit Court has jailed 3 illegal small scale miners

• The activities of galamsey operators have become a topical issue in recent months



• The presiding judge, Abigail Animah Asare, noted that the 15 years imprisonment each was a minimum sentence



Three illegal small scale miners popularly known as galamsey operators have been jailed 15 years each by the Takoradi Circuit Court.



The three convicts; Joseph Donkor, Charles Ewusi and Joseph Paul were also fined a total of GHC 720,000 or in default serve additional two weeks jail term according to a report in the Daily Guide newspaper.

They were arrested at Cape Three Points in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region in February this year.



They all pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit crime and for engaging in small scale mining operation without license.



The Court was presided over by Abigail Animah Asare.



In her ruling, Justice Abigail Animah Asare noted that the sentence handed down was a minimum in the law books adding that she opted for the lowest sentence because the convicts cooperated and made the work of the court easier.