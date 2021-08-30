3-hour downpour submerges parts of Tamale, Sagnerigu

The floods submerged parts of the towns including gas stations

• Floods continue to devastate places in the northern parts of Ghana

• Tamale and Sagnerigu are the next to be hit



• Residents blame it on the construction of the Tamale Interchange



Floods have swept through parts of the Tamale metropolis and the Sagnerigu municipality after a nearly three-hour downpour.



The Monday rains affected areas including Gumani, Fuo, Vitting, Kalariga, citinewsroom.com has reported.



Also affected by the floods was a gas and fuel station, even as some affected residents attribute the floods to the non-existence of proper drainage systems in the communities.



They have also blamed the ongoing construction works on the Tamale interchange for the floods, calling on the appropriate authorities to urgently address the situation.

One of the affected residents said “This is not the first time, but what happened today [Monday] is quite unfortunate. Almost every household in the community is flooded. We are appealing to the government and other benevolent groups to come to our aid.”



Another said that “We need more bridges, bigger ones for that matter. As I speak, the first wall of my house has broken down. The entire community has been submerged in water. We want the government to come to our aid immediately.”



Earlier, heavy rains in the Upper West Region destroyed a lot of roads, farmlands, and households in that part of Ghana.



A total of 1,605 people had their 722 farmlands washed away while 336 households got destroyed.



