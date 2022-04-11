3 in 5 households in Ghana have access to toilet facilities – Sanitation Minister

Minister says access to toilet facilities has increased by 23 per cent

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has indicated that there are currently 3 in 5 households in Ghana that have access to toilet facilities in Ghana.



This figure, she said, translates to nearly 60 per cent of Ghanaians having access to toilet facilities, which is a great improvement from the 33 per cent recorded last year.



She, who was speaking at a press briefing in Accra, alluded to the fact that the over 26 per cent improvement in access to toilet facilities is as a result of the government's commitment to eliminating open defecation in the country.



“We have carried out an aggressive intervention to make sure we eradicate open defecation, enhance the projects that have been successfully carried out.