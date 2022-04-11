3 in 5 households in Ghana have access to toilet facilities – Sanitation Minister

Minister says access to toilet facilities has increased by 23 per cent
The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has indicated that there are currently 3 in 5 households in Ghana that have access to toilet facilities in Ghana.
This figure, she said, translates to nearly 60 per cent of Ghanaians having access to toilet facilities, which is a great improvement from the 33 per cent recorded last year.
She, who was speaking at a press briefing in Accra, alluded to the fact that the over 26 per cent improvement in access to toilet facilities is as a result of the government's commitment to eliminating open defecation in the country.
“We have carried out an aggressive intervention to make sure we eradicate open defecation, enhance the projects that have been successfully carried out.
“The report of the 2021 Populations and Housing Census on Water and Sanitation indicates that 59.3% (three in five) households now have access to toilet facilities, with more than half of these households sharing improved toilet facilities. This shows an increment of 26.3% from the previous year’s value of 33%,” she said.
She added that the improvement in access to toilet facilities, particularly in the Greater Accra Region, is largely due to the success of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project (GAMA), which has led to the construction of a lot of household and school toilets.
“The GAMA project was able to produce over 35000 household toilets and we have taken note that from 2017 to now no outbreak of cholera and dysentery have been recorded in the Greater Accra Region,” she said.
Abena Dapaah added that because of the success of GAMA, it is now being replicated in Kumasi under the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project which is aimed at constructing 30,000 household toilets in addition to other toilet facilities.