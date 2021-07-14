3 in police grips for illegal possession of firearms

suspects are to re-appear before the court on July 22, 2021

The Ho District Magistrate Court 1 has remanded into police custody three persons, Nervis Otu Laryea, Ebenezer Osei, and Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, to assist investigations into their possession of three foreign pistols with 40 rounds of 9mm ammunition, two Toshiba laptops, and 27 assorted mobiles phones.

The three suspects were arrested with the items on July 6, 2021, by a police patrol team along the Kpando-Have road in the Volta region.



The suspects Nervis Otu Laryea, 33; Ebenezer Osei aged, 38 and Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, aged 37 were on board a Toyota Corolla with registration number AC 1621-18 which was intercepted by a police Rapid Deployment Force patrol team along the Kpando-Have road.



The items were found after a thorough search of the vehicle by the police patrol team.



All 27 mobile phones have price tags, while other items including two hoody pullovers -black and green were also retrieved from the suspects’ bags.



During police interrogation, suspect Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak told police that he obtained the mobile phones from a man he does not know at Alavanyo Wudidi in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta region. The suspect also failed to provide any receipts issued for the transaction.



Meanwhile, suspects Nervis Otu Laryea and Ebenezer Osei claimed to have offered a lift to suspect Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak on their way from Alavanyo, where suspect Ebenezer Osei claimed to have gone to visit a shrine for spiritual assistance in his business.

Further investigation by the police revealed that the Toyota Corolla with registration number AC 1621-18 was also acquired by suspect Nervis Otu Laryea at Afienya from someone from Togo but without documents.



At a press briefing in Ho today, the Volta Regional Commander of Police, DCOP Edward Oduro Kwanteg, urged the motoring public to at all times cooperate with the police in fighting crime.



He said, “We wish to assure the public that we are committed to fighting all forms of crime within our area of responsibility, especially violent crimes and therefore, we need the public’s support.”



“The motoring public is encouraged to at all times cooperate with the police on the road. We do not take delight in wasting the precious time of the travelling public, but sometimes there is the need to go the extra mile in our search. The three foreign pistols were concealed in a false compartment in the car and without careful and painstaking search would have eluded us. This is one sure way of preventing the commissioning of crime,” he added.



The suspects are expected to re-appear before the court on July 22, 2021.