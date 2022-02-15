3 injured in Feyiase accident

Driver of private vehicle accused by eyewitnesses to be cause of accident

Three persons are feared dead with four others sustaining varying degrees of injuries after two vehicles crashed at Feyiase along the Atonsu Kuntenase highway in the Ashanti Region.

The accident which involved a commercial bus with registration number AS 2845-X and a Chevrolet private minicab with registration number Aw 5624-21 occurred on Monday, February 14, 2022.



Some eyewitnesses in an interview with OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng said the Trotro vehicle which was fully loaded somersaulted four times immediately it crashed with the minicab.



The injured, have been rushed to the Atonsu Government Hospital with those in critical condition sent to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

"The two cars were en route Aputuogya to Kumasi but we do not know exactly what caused them to crash at that moment," an eyewitness told the reporter.



Some witnesses, however, accused the private car of causing the accident claiming that the driver was on high speed crashing into the trotro.