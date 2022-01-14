3 injured on Kasoa-Cape Coast highway after robbery attack

Three people have been injured in a highway robbery attack

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon when armed men besieged a section of the the Kasoa- Cape Coast highway and attacked passengers.



According to reports, the robbery attack happened in two different places, specifically Gomoa Dabeyin and Gomoa Dominase Junction.



In the Gomoa Dabenyin attack, the three persons who were injured included a driver and two passengers.



An unspecified amount of money was also taken from the victims.

Speaking with Atinka News’ team, Residents of Gomoa Dabenyin revealed that they live in constant fear as this not the first time the town had witnessed such an attack.



According to the residents, three armed robbery attacks have happened in the area in less than a week.



The victims who were injured are receiving treatment in a nearby health facility.



The residents of Gomoa Dabenyin have since called on the IGP, George Akuffo Dampare, to mount more barriers on the highway to avoid future occurrences.