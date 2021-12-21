3 killed in head-on crash at Atebubu in the Bono East Region

Two injured persons have been rushed to the hospital

Three people have been crushed to death in a head-on-collision at Atebubu in the Atebubu-Amantin municipality of the Bono East Region.

A taxicab with registration number NR 112-12 which was said to have been heading from Amantin to Atebubu rammed into a Nissan Patrol with registration number AS 8687-19 moving directly opposite around a village called Asanteboa along the Amantin to Atebubu road.



Reports stated the accident occurred when the driver of the taxicab attempted to swerve a pothole and in the process drove straight into the oncoming vehicle killing three on the spot.

Two others who survived, a woman and a six months baby sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.