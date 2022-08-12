3 major concerns raised about Akufo-Addo’s national security reshuffle

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The communications directorate at the Office of the President in a release dated August 5, 2022, announced a shake-up in Ghana’s National Security leadership.

The presidency in the statement said the appointment and reassignment of two national security officials is in response to the growing threats of terrorism and violent extremism in the West Africa Sub-region.



However, the announcement has been met with some skepticism in terms of the motive behind the president’s recent appointments.



All is not well - Dr. Adam Bonaa



One of the first persons to react to the appointments was security and safety expert, Dr. Adam Bonaa.



According to Dr Bonaa, the development is a clear indication of issues arising within the National Security architecture.



Speaking in an interview with Neat FM, Dr Bonaa explained that the only time the country witnesses such shake-ups is usually when there is a change in government but for Akufo-Addo to make a reshuffle at the security agency, it suggests rot within.



He said this can be justified by Akufo-Addo’s recent comments about reshuffling his ministers. According to him, if the president says there is no need for a reshuffle because he sees nothing wrong with their performance, a shake-up in the national security will then suggest there is a problem that only he (the president) can explain.

“We need to know the reason for this massive shake-up by the president. Usually, you see this kind of shake-up at the foremost in the national security or intelligence when a new government takes over and they clear those who are supposed to be cleared, and others are appointed.



“The president’s statement on the reshuffle of ministers points to the fact that those that have been removed from National Security are not doing well. It means they have superintended over certain rot without trying to go and do any research or of a sort.



“He says he won’t reshuffle his ministers, but he has done so at the national security and some of us who work closely with the security agency will tell you that there is a lot of rot in the national security,” he added.



Adib Saani diagnoses national security shake-up to be politically motivated



Another security analyst, Adib Saani has diagnosed the appointment of Edward Asomani and Nana Attobrah Quaicoe to top positions at the National Security Secretariat as a political move.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, the security analyst stressed that the appointed officials lacked the right competencies to take up their new roles.



“The appointment of Asomani and Attobrah to head two major intelligence arms is worrying and only signifies the importance the president attaches to political expedience over merit.

“This promotes needless power struggle and infighting within the security services. We might have a "square pegs in round holes" situation.



“A clear case in point is the seeming flop of the "see something, say something" initiative. Asomani who from day one was groomed to take over as Coordinator was the chief architect of the initiative which to date hasn't transcended beyond Accra. It is rather strange that Danquah Institute which is an NPP political think tank has become a breeding ground for security chiefs in Ghana.



National Security shake-up a final piece in NPP’s breaking the 8 Agenda puzzle – Matin Amidu



Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has alleged that the recent reshuffle done by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a critical part of the New Patriotic Party’s “Break the Eight” agenda.



In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, Amidu asserted that the appointment made by the president was the final piece of the jigsaw which enables him to fix people he can manipulate at the nation’s foremost intelligence agency.



Amidu suggested that Edward Asomani and Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, who have been appointed to top positions at the National Security Secretariat, are loyalists of Akufo-Addo and the NPP.



“The appointment by the President of Mr. Edward Asomani, Deputy National Security Co-ordinator, to act as National Security Co-ordinator … gives finality to Nana Akufo-Addo’s long game to capture the National Security Secretariat apparatus towards his electoral agenda for the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections.

“The President by the same press release also appointed Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, Deputy Director-General of the NIB … to act as the Director-General of National Intelligence Bureau, with his confirmation also being subject to the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the National Security Council, given in consultation with the Public Service Commission as part of Nana Akufo-Addo’s long game to capture the National Intelligence Bureau apparatus towards his electoral agenda for the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections,” parts of the statement read.



The statement added: “It is important for the reader to keep at the back of his mind the unspoken facts and evidence that Nana Attobrah Quaicoe and Mr. Edward Kwaku Asomani were recruited into Nana Akufo-Addo’s Danquah Institute under the chairmanship of his maternal cousin, Mr. Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, an indispensable member of the family’s planning and strategies cohort.”







Background



A statement issued by the director of communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin, said that the president has appointed the Deputy National Security Coordinator, Edward Asomani, to act as the substantive Coordinator.



The statement also indicated that the president had appointed the Deputy Director General of the National Intelligence Bureau, Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, as the Director General of the Bureau.



“In accordance with Section 20 (1) of the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020 (Act 1030), President Akufo-Addo has subsequently appointed Mr. Edward Asomani, Deputy National Security Co-ordinator, to act as National Security Co-ordinator, with effect from Monday, 8th August 2022.

“… the president has appointed Nana Attobrah Quaicoe, currently Deputy Director General of NIB, to act, with effect from Monday, 8th August 2022, as Director General of the National Intelligence Bureau,” parts of the statement read.



