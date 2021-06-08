3 miners crushed to death by mining truck at Dunkwa Ayamfuri

Assembly member narrated truck run over a private vehicle with the three miners

Three miners aged between 25 and 35years have been crushed to death by a mining truck at Dunkwa Ayamfuti, a mining community in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region.

The incident occurred on the morning of Tuesday 8th June 2021.



Assembly member for the Area, Mr. Kwabena Enin Castro in an interview with Yaw Boagyan narrated that the mining truck belonging to Awaso Bauxite en route from Takoradi upon reaching the Dunkwa Ayamfuri Cemetery, run over a private vehicle with the three miners on board who were on their way to work killing them instantly.



It’s not immediately known what caused the accident.

The bodies have been deposited at the Dunkwa On-Offin Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.



Police have arrested the driver of the mining truck and is assisting investigation.