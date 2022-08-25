3 modes proposed to UCC CoDE to enhance Distance Academic programs

Prof. Isaac Kojo Galyuon

The immediate past Provost of the College of Distance Education at the University of Cape Coast, Prof. Isaac Kojo Galyuon has proposed 3 different modes for the college to administer its distance education programs.

These modes include print mode, electronic mode, and mixed mode.



He notes that by implementing such modes, the college will be able to broaden its reach and make its programs more accessible to people wherever in the world.



The print mode he said should be for those without internet connectivity, the electronic mode for those with adequate access to the internet and who can afford data.



The mixed mode is a combination of the two.



Prof. Galyuon indicated that “these three modes must be run concurrently. Candidates in each phase should write exams at the same time to reduce administrative costs. “

Prof. Galyuon made this remark while delivering a talk during CoDE Day, which is one of the scheduled activities earmarked by the University of Cape Coast to celebrate its 60th anniversary which will be climaxed in October 2022.



Speaking on the theme: 60 years of Quality Higher Education: Expanding Access through Distance Education, he indicated that the college since its inception in 1997 has lived up to its mandate of providing quality tertiary education while also making a significant contribution to the advancement of the university and the country.



To that end, he stressed that in order to increase access to tertiary enrolment through distant learning, it is necessary to put in place measures like the adoption of various forms of academic program delivery coupled with the use of technology.



With the higher education landscape evolving, pro-vice chancellor of UCC Prof. Mrs. Rosemond Boohene stressed the need for the college to find creative means of offering distant education.



She said “this environment has changed and therefore there is the need for us to be innovative and creative in the way we run our distant education programs. This means that we need all minds and all hands-on deck.”

Meanwhile, Provost of CoDE, Prof. Anokye Muhammed Adam has hinted at some plans soon to be initiated to improve the services of the college.



He said Plans are underway to transform the college into a global, mega-distant learning college.



“We are envisaged to intensify the use of ICT in program delivery to make the college competitive, issue micro-credentials, broaden program delivery options to include non-residential study options at computer study centers, offer doctoral programs, and continuous professional development. “



To him, the college has provided unprecedented access to quality higher education at the university to fulfill its aims of providing higher education to persons suitably qualified and capable of benefiting from such education.